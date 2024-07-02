Deadly Crash Closes I-24 Near La Vergne

UPDATE 11:25AM: Interstate 24 is back open.

Drivers in La Vergne are being diverted off of Interstate 24 due to a deadly crash.

On Tuesday morning, a crash occurred in the westbound lanes on I-24 at mile marker 62 and the Old Hickory Blvd exit. According to Metro Nashville Police, one man was killed in the crash.

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-24 West is closed at MM 62 / Old Hickory Blvd in Nashville due to a deadly crash. #nashvilletraffic pic.twitter.com/uxC58yJtBV

— Rebekah Hammonds (@RebekahTDOT) July 2, 2024

As of 11am, the interstate remains closed from Waldron Road to Old Hickory Blvd.

