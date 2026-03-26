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Home News Deadline to Submit FAFSA Fast Approaching

Deadline to Submit FAFSA Fast Approaching

By
Michael Carpenter
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fafsa
Photo from Williamson County Schools

The deadline to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to remain eligible for the Tennessee Promise is April 1.

The Tennessee Promise is a scholarship, mentoring and community service program that covers tuition and mandatory fees not covered by the Pell Grant, HOPE Scholarship or Tennessee Student Assistance Award.

To be eligible, students must have completed the Tennessee Promise application by November 3 and complete the FAFSA by April 1.

For tips on completing the FAFSA, visit the Federal Student Aid website or the US Department of Education website. Both websites offer guides and information on completing the FAFSA or making corrections on already-submitted forms. The College for TN website also provides how-to videos for completing the form as well as other resources to help students and families with postsecondary planning.

Contact your school counselor with any questions.

Source: Williamson County Schools

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