Due to an increase number of COVID-19 cases, Davidson County will revert to a modified version of Phase 2, Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced Thursday. Davidson County began Phase 3 on June 22.

“Our Phase Three has not been effective. We are going to go back to what we know is effective in slowing the spread of the disease. Beginning Friday, July 3rd, and for the next several weeks at least, Nashville will revert to a ‘Phase Two with modifications’ of the ‘Roadmap for Reopening Nashville,’” reads a statement from Mayor Cooper.

Going back to Phase 2 is due to a “sharp recent case increases and clustering of cases,” adds Mayor Cooper.

Davidson County reported 608 new cases in 24 hours, a record daily high for the county.

“It is clear that adding any public health risk is inappropriate for Nashville at this time. So, we’ve directed the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation to cancel its fireworks display on Saturday evening. NewsChannel 5 will air a one-hour special from 9 to 10 p.m. showcasing local artists and previous years’ fireworks displays.”

To learn more visit asafenashville.org.

