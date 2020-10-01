Today, Oct 1, Davidson County begins Phase 3 of its reopening plan.

A few highlights of the modifications that begin Thursday, Oct 1:

Bars and Restaurants

Restaurants, Limited Service Restaurants, and Bars:

Restaurants and bars are encouraged to display this sign highlighting their commitment to safe public health practices.

Restaurants, Limited Service Restaurants and bars may operate at the lesser of 50% capacity or 100 patrons per floor and 100 patrons outdoors, provided proper social distancing. Total number of patrons on premise should not exceed 50% of the maximum capacity authorized by Tennessee’s Building and Fire Code.

Restaurants and bars may continue seated-only service at bar counters throughout Davidson County with social distancing between parties. No standing at the bar counter.

At 11 p.m., all restaurants, limited service restaurants, and bars must be empty of dine-in patrons and closed to the public.

After 11 p.m., restaurants may continue take-out, window, drive-through or curb-side service, and off-premises delivery.

After 11 p.m., take-out, window, or curb-side delivery of alcohol is prohibited.

“No Seat, No Service.” Customers must be seated at tables in parties of 8 or fewer.

“Stand up, Mask up.” Customers must wear masks while standing or walking through the restaurant.

Self-service food, beverage and shared condiments are not permitted.

All surfaces must be cleaned after use by a patron.

The use of disposable, virtual or no-touch menus is recommended.

Live music or entertainment is allowed, subject to the conditions set out Public Health Order 7. There must be a barrier between performers and audience.

No dance floors permitted. To the extent possible, tables can be placed on dance floors or the dance floor area shall be physically closed off.

Ancillary or participatory activities including, but not limited to, arcade games, pool, football, darts, laser tag, or similar activities may open but must be sanitized between each use. Cleaning supplies should be provided alongside such participatory activities for customers to use between each use.

Commercial and Retail Establishments

Commercial and retail establishments may operate with social distancing maintained and at 75% capacity.

Close Contact Personal Service Businesses

Close contact personal service businesses (barber shops, hair salons, waxing salons, threading salons, nail salons or spas, spas providing body treatments, body-art facilities or tattoo services, piercing services, tanning salons, and massage-therapy establishments or massage services) may continue to operate following guidance including limiting the number of patrons and staff to the extent that safe social distancing can be maintained, not to exceed 50% of facility capacity.

Gyms and Exercise Facilities

Gyms, fitness & exercise facilities, including swimming pools and specialty fitness studios may continue to operate at 50% capacity or to the maximum occupancy that can maintain social distancing, whichever is less.

Museums

Museums may continue to operate at 50% capacity or to the maximum occupancy that can maintain social distancing, whichever is less.

Smaller Venue – Minimal Touch Entertainment

Smaller venue, minimal-touch entertainmentsmay operate at 50% capacity. These venues include bowling alleys, miniature golf, go-carts, cinemas, Top Golf, water parks, zip lines, paintball and similar.

According to Metro Nashville’s Roadmap to Reopening Nashville, during Phase Three, all Davidson County businesses open shall continue to:

Screen daily all employees with symptom checks. Employees with symptoms or a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or greater must leave the premises immediately.

Post conspicuous signage with information about health precautions for patrons, employees, and staff, including safe social distancing measures and practicing good hand hygiene.

Advise employees with any symptoms of illness to be tested and to stay home until they receive medical clearance. Establish policies that make it possible for employees to isolate and quarantine.

Require employees who interact with the public, or who cannot maintain a safe social distance from their co-workers, to wear cloth face coverings or masks. Social distancing can be accomplished through physical barriers between people or groups.

Sanitize all items, supplies or equipment after each use on or by each customer.

