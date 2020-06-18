After delaying entering Phase 3 of reopening, Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced Thursday that Davidson County will move into Phase 3 Monday, June 22.

Phase Three will begin Monday, June 22 allowing all Metro Parks and Facilities, Schools, Educational Facilities, and Summer Camps to open. Restaurants may continue to offer dine-in service at 3/4 capacity. Bars may open at 1/2 capacity. Please visit https://t.co/0pJXgPi0hQ. pic.twitter.com/Pk3kbycU6H — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) June 18, 2020

Click here to read all guidelines for Phase 3.

Metro Public Health Department officials announced today a total number of 7,539 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nashville/Davidson County.

There have been no new probable cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Probable cases refer to those that do not test positive in a diagnostic test but might have tested positive in a different form of test like an antibody or serologic test. Probable cases also could refer to cases that were never tested but exhibited the factors consistent with a COVID-19 infection, like symptoms and close contacts of confirmed cases.

Including both confirmed and probable cases, MPHD officials announced a total of 7,550 cases, an increase of 67 in the past 24 hours.

The cases range in age from 1 month to 100 years.

There have been no new probable deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

When the health care provider signs the death certificate determined COVID-19 disease was the cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death, this person meets the probable case criteria and would be considered a probable death.

A total of eighty (86) people in Davidson County have died after a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including both confirmed and probable cases, 89 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

5,626 individuals have recovered from the virus.

Available hospital beds: 25 percent

Available ICU beds: 18 percent

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 152 calls on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

Total number of probable and confirmed cases: 7,550

Cases reported in the past 24 hours: 67