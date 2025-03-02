Dave Stewart to Perform Bob Dylan Songs at Analog

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member, Songwriter Hall of Fame member and Eurythmics co-founder Dave Stewart is set to take the stage at Analog at the Hutton Hotel to celebrate the songs of Bob Dylan on Saturday, March 22 ahead of the release of his Record Store Day exclusive vinyl Dave Does Dylan. This unforgettable evening will be captured as part of the “Recorded Live at Analog” series supported by Heaven’s Door and presented by Nashville PBS. Tickets are available now HERE.

With Dave Does Dylan available at indie record stores on April 12 via Surfdog Records, Stewart will perform the songs from the upcoming release in an intimate performance, backed by community arts organization Lockeland Strings, Hall of Famer Dan Dugmore on pedal steel guitar and four-time winner of “Best Keyboardist” by the Academy of Country Music, Mike Rojas on Piano.

“Captain Dave is a dreamer and a fearless innovator, a visionary of high order… an explosive musician, a deft guitar player, innately recognizes the genius in other people and puts it into play without being manipulative. He is incredibly gracious and soulful, can command the ship and steer the course, dragger, trawler or man of war, Captain Dave.”

– Bob Dylan

Tickets for an exclusive pre-show VIP reception at Evelyn’s with Heaven’s Door Whiskey are available now, along with tickets for premium seating and reserved seating.

