‪Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

A daughter allegedly shot her disabled mother in the face with a pellet gun because she would not go to sleep Tuesday at their home, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s detective said Thursday.

Mother Linda Deaton, 77, of Royal Garden Drive has dementia, said Detective Kyle Norrod. She is confined to her bed from a stroke that left her paralyzed in the lower part of her body.

Norrod charged daughter Lisa C. Deaton, 46, of Royal Garden Drive with willful abuse, neglect or exploitation of an adult and tampering or fabricating evidence. The daughter is the caregiver to her mother.

“Lisa Deaton made statements that she was frustrated that her mother wouldn’t go to sleep and shot her,” Norrod said.

The daughter called 911 to report the shooting.

Emergency Medical Services paramedics treated the mother and took her to St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was later admitted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

When Norrod asked the daughter about what happened, she originally denied shooting her. She then told him it was an accidental shooting. She apparently threw the rifle over the fence into a neighbor’s yard.

Deaton was booked into Rutherford County Adult Detention Center where she is being held on $50,000 bond. A hearing is set March 24 in General Sessions Court.

Norrod notified Adult Protective Services because the daughter is believed to be her mother’s only caretaker.

