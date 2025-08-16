Dateline Live Heads to The Pinnacle

Dateline announced it will take its show on the road and head to Nashville.
On Sunday, September 28th, Dateline LIVE, an exclusive event featuring the Dateline team: Lester Holt, Blayne Alexander, Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison, and Dennis Murphy, will be in Nashville.
The event will take place at The Pinnacle. This immersive experience brings The True Crime Original to life as never before. Tickets are on sale now. Guests are encouraged to attend both shows. Those who purchase the 2-show bundle will receive a 10% discount on their tickets. The VIP 2-show bundle includes both sessions and a VIP reception featuring a meet-and-greet with a Dateline correspondent, as well as an open bar with food and drinks.
Find tickets here.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!