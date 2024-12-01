Dashing through the Holiday Season – Place Your Order for Holiday Pies Today!

Santa called, and he said there’s a holiday pie for everyone on your list! Brighten up your holiday season with the best flavors from Papa C Pies on your dessert table. Whether you’re hosting guests, giving gifts, or treating yourself to something special, a handmade pie from our bakery is the ultimate way to spread holiday cheer.

We’ve got something for every sweet tooth on your list, so check out these holiday pie favorites:

Ghirardelli Chocolate Pie —Our best-selling Ghirardelli Chocolate Pie is a rich, indulgent masterpiece. It’s perfect for those who believe in dessert first. It’s a must-have for any holiday gathering!

Chocolate Chess Pie —Take a Southern classic and add chocolate swirls for an irresistibly rich and creamy pie. Your family will ask for this crowd-pleaser year after year.

Steeplechase Pie —A festive twist on Kentucky Bourbon Pecan Pie with pecans, chocolate, and a splash of bourbon. It’s bold, decadent, and sure to be a hit.

Pumpkin Pie —Celebrate the holidays with the quintessential fall dessert ! Or try our Pumpkin Praline Pie for a nutty, sweet twist on this timeless favorite.

Apple Pie —Grandma Elsie Mae’s original recipe combines tart Granny Smith apples, cinnamon, and sugar in a flaky, golden crust. It’s a tradition in every bite!

Sweet Potato Pie —Made with Mississippi sweet potatoes, cream, brown sugar, and warm spices, this unique treat is a fresh take on a Southern favorite.

Save Time and Order Your Holiday Pies Ahead!

Pre-ordering your holiday pies will make holiday planning a breeze. You can guarantee your favorites in the perfect sizes and quantities to wow your family, friends, and coworkers. Pre-orders are now open, so don’t wait to reserve your spot on the “nice” list of pie lovers!

Delicious Pies, Handmade with Love All Year Round

At Papa C Pies, we’re proud to share the legacy of Grandma Elsie Mae’s recipes with your family. Every pie is handmade with care, bringing three generations of love and tradition to your holiday table.

Visit us at 99 Seaboard Lane in Brentwood, Monday through Saturday, or call 615-414-3435 to place your order today. From our family to yours, we wish you a season filled with joy, love, and holiday pie!

Have a question for Papa C Pies? Fill out the form below:

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email