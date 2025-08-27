Dashcam Footage Sought in Armed Robbery Investigation on I-24

The La Vergne Police Department is asking drivers for dashcam footage that may help investigators identify suspects involved in an armed robbery along I-24 West.

The incident occurred on August 26, 2025, between 10:45 and 11 a.m. on the right shoulder of I-24 between Sam Ridley Parkway and Waldron Road. Detectives say the suspects, driving a black Toyota sedan with a black license plate, brake-checked a Chevrolet Camaro and threw eggs at its windshield, forcing the driver to pull over.

Two masked men, both armed with pistols, got out of the Toyota and robbed the driver at gunpoint before fleeing westbound toward Nashville.

Anyone with information or dashcam video is urged to call the La Vergne Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau at 615-287-8667, or submit a tip to Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP (7867).

