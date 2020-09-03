Country pop duo Dan + Shay recently released a new song called “I Should Probably Go to Bed” and filmed the music video in Murfreesboro.

The video features several notable places in Murfreesboro including Oaklands Mansion, Murfreesboro Square, and the Boys & Girls Club of Rutherford County. Premiering on July 31, the video has been viewed over 5 million times.

In the gravity-defying video, not only do you hear Shay Mooney’s acrobatic voice hitting the high notes but you see the duo flying through the air as they walk thru Oaklands Mansion.

While their arena tour was halted in March due to COVID, Dan + Shay released this song, one they started writing at the GRAMMYS in January but recently finished recording in Dan Smyers spare bedroom, they told Billboard.

In sharing what it was like to shoot a video during COVID, Smyers said to Billboard, “Everybody had to get tested for COVID on the way in, and there was a COVID compliance officer walking around and making sure there was never a moment where people had their masks off. It was crazy, but, you know, it was what we had to do. And I think it felt good for people to get back to work. People were eager for that. I think this moment has caused us to step back and to appreciate, ‘Hey, we all get to do music for a living. This is incredible. It’s a dream come true.'”

You can hear Dan + Shay perform the song live from the Grand Ole Opry on September 16th for the Academy of Country Music Awards. Via Facebook, Dan + Shay shared this will be the first time the song will be on tv, stating, “excited to announce that we’ll be performing “I Should Probably Go to Bed” live from the legendary Grand Ole Opry stage on the ACM – Academy of Country Music Awards. This is our first time performing the song on tv, and there are some really high notes, so wish us luck LOL.”

There’s more good news for Dan + Shay, CMA nominations were announced. The duo received four nominations – Vocal Duo of the Year, Single of the Year, Musical Event of the Year, and Music Video of the Year.

For the latest news, follow Dan + Shay on Facebook.