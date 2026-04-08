Dairy Queen Launches New Breakfast Collection

Dairy Queen is launching its new Breakfast Collection on Monday, April 27, bringing nostalgic breakfast flavors to three new treats: a Blizzard, a Shake, and a Dipped Cone. The limited-time lineup is available at participating U.S. DQ locations nationwide. More Eat & Drink News

What Is Dairy Queen’s New Breakfast Collection?

Dairy Queen’s Breakfast Collection is a limited-time lineup of three new treats inspired by classic breakfast foods. The collection includes a Blizzard, a Shake, and a Dipped Cone, each built around a familiar breakfast flavor. Fans can order through the DQ Mobile App or online at participating U.S. restaurants.

What Treats Are Included in the DQ Breakfast Collection?

The Breakfast Collection includes three new items:

Choco Frosted Donut Blizzard Treat: Chocolate frosted donut pieces and sprinkles blended with DQ soft serve

Fruity Pebbles Shake: Fruity Pebbles cereal blended with DQ vanilla soft serve, real milk, and whipped topping

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Dipped Cone: Vanilla soft serve dipped in a cinnamon cereal flavored coating with crunchy cereal bits and Cinnadust

When Does the DQ Breakfast Collection Launch?

The Breakfast Collection arrives at participating Dairy Queen locations beginning Monday, April 27. The items are available for a limited time only.

How Can You Order the Dairy Queen Breakfast Collection?

Customers can order the Breakfast Collection through the DQ Mobile App or online at participating U.S. DQ restaurants. Fans can also sign up for DQ Rewards to access additional deals, though new deals may take up to 24 hours to appear after sign-up.

Source: Dairy Queen

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