Dairy Queen Celebrates Summer With 50-Cent Lemonades

Dairy Queen is kicking off summer 2026 with the launch of two brand-new lemonade beverages — DQ Sparklers and DQ Coolers — and a limited-time deal that lets fans snag a medium drink for just 50 cents through the DQ Mobile App. More Eat & Drink News

DQ Sparklers and DQ Coolers Are New to the Menu

For the first summer ever, American Dairy Queen is adding lemonade beverages to its lineup. DQ Sparklers are a handcrafted bubbly drink made with sparkling water and served over ice. DQ Coolers are a creamy, lighter option made with DQ’s soft serve and Misty Slush. Both drinks come in classic Lemonade or a new Hibiscus flavor.

How to Get the 50-Cent DQ Lemonade Deal

From Monday, June 15 through Sunday, June 21, 2026, DQ app users can order a medium DQ Sparkler or DQ Cooler for 50 cents. The offer is valid once per day at participating U.S. locations. Customers must have a DQ Rewards account, and deals may take up to 24 hours to appear in the app. Other terms apply.

DQ Turned a Restaurant Into a Lemonade Stand

To celebrate the launch, DQ transformed its Point Pleasant, New Jersey location into a one-day lemonade stand, surprising beachgoers with the new drinks at classic lemonade stand prices.

Where to Find DQ Sparklers and DQ Coolers

Both beverages are available now at participating Dairy Queen locations nationwide. Visit DairyQueen.com or download the DQ Mobile App for locations, menu details, and to access the 50-cent offer before it ends June 21.

Source: DQ

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