CUSA Announces TV, Kick Times for MTSU Football

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Conference USA announced its broadcast schedule for the 2025 football season on Thursday, along with all 11 of 12 kickoff times for the Blue Raiders.

The conference announced 10 Blue Raider games on ESPN Platforms (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, or ESPN+) and one on FS1. MTSU’s non-conference game at Nevada will be announced later.

The Blue Raiders will open the 2025 season at home against Austin Peay on Aug. 30 at 6 PM on ESPN+ before traveling to Wisconsin the following week for a 3 PM kick on FS1.

MTSU will remain on the road at Nevada on Sept. 13 before returning home to host Marshall at 6 PM on Sept. 20 for Homecoming. The Blue Raiders and Herd will be broadcast on an ESPN Platform (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, or ESPN+).

The Blue Raiders will then open conference play on Sept. 27 at Kennesaw State where the game will be broadcast on an ESPN Platform at 5 PM CT.

Middle Tennessee’s next three games will all be mid-week broadcasts on national outlets. MTSU will host Missouri State on ESPN2 on Oct. 8 (6:30 PM), then the Blue Raiders will travel to Delaware on Oct. 22 (6:30 PM) on ESPN2 before wrapping up at home against Jacksonville State on Oct. 29 (6:30 PM) on ESPN2.

The Blue Raiders will host FIU on Nov. 8 at 2 PM, with the game being shown on an ESPN Platform before heading up the road to rival WKU on Nov. 15. The Blue Raiders and Hilltoppers will play on an ESPN Platform at 2:30 PM.

The final two regular season games on Nov. 22 vs. Sam Houston and Nov. 29 at New Mexico State have been designated ESPN Platform broadcasts. Both contests will kickoff at 2 PM CT.

All games designated “ESPN Platforms” (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, or ESPN+) are subject to the 12-day selection window, and all kick times are subject to change based on television placement.

2025 Middle Tennessee Football Schedule

Aug. 30 AUSTIN PEAY (6 PM/ESPN+)

Sept. 6 at Wisconsin (3 PM/FS1)

Sept. 13 at Nevada (TBA)

Sept. 20 MARSHALL (6 PM/ESPN Platforms)

Sept. 27 at Kennesaw State (5 PM/ESPN Platforms)

Oct. 8 MISSOURI STATE (Wednesday) (6:30 PM/ESPN2)

Oct. 22 at Delaware (Wednesday) (6:30 PM/ESPN2)

Oct. 29 JAX STATE (Wednesday) (6:30 PM/ESPN2)

Nov. 8 FIU (2 PM/ESPN Platforms)

Nov. 15 at WKU (2:30 PM/ESPN Platforms)

Nov. 22 SAM HOUSTON (2 PM/ESPN Platforms)

Nov. 29 at New Mexico State (2 PM/ESPN Platforms)

Dec. 5 CUSA Championship (6 PM/CBS SN)

Conference games in bold

Home games in ALL CAPS

All dates are subject to change

All times listed are CT

Source: MTSU

