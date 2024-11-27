Curry Boys BBQ To Open in East Nashville Early 2025

East Nashville’s newest restaurant, Curry Boys BBQ, marries flavors of Thai curry with authentic Texas barbecue for a truly unique culinary experience enjoyed through a menu of rice bowls, sides, shareables, and more.

Founders Sean Wen, Andrew Ho, and Andrew Samia – two-time James Beard Foundation Awards semifinalists for Best Chef: Texas – have built a cult following with two Curry Boys BBQ locations in San Antonio, TX, now teaming up with Adam Lathan of Double Wide Hospitality to bring their first out-of-state venture to Nashville.

Guests can expect a counter service experience and offerings like Southeast Asian-inspired dishes topped with oak-smoked proteins by way of Texan tradition, as well as a full bar with beer, wine, and cocktails. Set in a historic East Nashville home, hues of pink, red, and gold are a nod to the colorways of Thailand, while an expansive patio will be open year-round for guests to enjoy.

Curry Boys BBQ will be open seven days a week for both lunch and dinner via dine-in, carry-out, and third-party delivery.

1304 McGavock Pike, East Nashville – curryboysbbq.com

