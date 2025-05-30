Curbside Drop-Offs Ending for Ride-Share at BNA Starting June 3

Nashville International Airport (BNA) will move all ride-share drop-offs to the Ground Transportation Center (GTC) beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. Ride-share pickups will continue to occur at the same GTC location.

The new configuration places both drop-offs and pickups in the GTC, which is located a short walk from the terminal’s grand lobby. Passengers should factor in this walking distance when planning their ride-share arrival time.

Ride-share drivers can opt in to an “instant rematch” feature that allows them to receive a new ride request immediately after drop-off without exiting the facility.

The change is part of BNA’s Terminal Access Roadway Improvement (TARI) program under the airport’s broader New Horizon renovation plan.

