Cumberland University announced the launch of three new academic programs in the Labry School of Science, Technology and Business for the Fall 2022 semester.

The university will launch a Bachelor of Business Administration in Supply Chain Management, a Bachelor of Business Administration in Project Management and a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences. All three programs will be available to students beginning in the fall semester.

These programs were selected based on an increased need for these particular career fields as the market evolves. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the employment of supply chain management professionals is expected to grow 30% from 2020 to 2030, the project management-oriented labor force is expected to grow by 33%, or by nearly 22 million new jobs by 2027, and the employment in healthcare occupations is expected to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030. The projected employment need for each of these academic programs is expected to increase much faster than the average growth rate for all occupations, at 7.7% from 2020 to 2030.

“We are excited to launch these three new programs in the fall and offer students new academic programs that are relevant and necessary in preparing for the evolving workforce,” said Dean of the Labry School of Science, Technology and Business Dr. Chris Fuller. “Cumberland plans to continue increasing our program offerings and developing programs that not only interest students, but will impact our communities.”

Dr. Stephen Shao will be the program director for supply chain management, Dr. Karah Sprouse will be the program director for project management and Dr. Julie Phillips will be the program director for biomedical sciences.

To learn more about these programs, visit https://www.cumberland.edu/programs/. To apply to Cumberland, visit https://www.cumberland.edu/apply-now/.