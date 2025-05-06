Cumberland to Host NAIA Baseball Selection Show Watch Party Wednesday

LEBANON, Tenn.–Cumberland baseball fans are invited to join the team for a special NAIA Baseball Selection Show Watch Party this Wednesday, May 5, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. inside Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena.

The Phoenix earned an automatic bid to the NAIA National Championship Opening Round after capturing the Mid-South Conference Tournament title on Sunday. Cumberland will be making its first appearance in the Opening Round since 2023, and eighth overall in program history since the NAIA went to the Opening Round format.

The NAIA Selection Show will reveal the full 45-team field and announce Opening Round matchups and sites. Fans, students, faculty, and staff are encouraged to come out and support the Phoenix as they find out where their postseason journey will begin.

Food will be available while it lasts. The event is free and open to the public.

Source: Cumberland

