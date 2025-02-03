Cumberland Sports Update for February 3, 2025

Here are the recent Cumberland University athletics updates as of February 3, 2025.

BASEBALL – Feb 3, 2025 – Kuriya Named MSC Baseball Player of the Week After Red-Hot Weekend – Read Story

BASEBALL – Feb 2, 2025 – Pitching leads Phoenix to Two Sunday Wins – Read Story

BASEBALL – Feb 1, 2025 – Cumberland Baseball Splits the Season Opener at Woody Hunt Stadium – Read Story

MEN’S BASKETBALL – Feb 3, 2025 – Boyd’s 28-Point Performance Fuels Upset, Earns Conference Weekly Recognition – Read Story

MEN’S BASKETBALL – Feb 1, 2025 – Men’s Basketball Routed by No. 3 Georgetown on the Road – Read Story

MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD – Feb 1, 2025 – Bokpin Registers Second-Fastest 60m Time in NAIA – Read Story

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL – Feb 1, 2025 – Men’s Volleyball Complete Perfect Weekend at Adidas Game-One Pilot Invitational – Read Story

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL – Feb 1, 2025 – Women’s Basketball Loses a Tough One on the Road to No. 7 Georgetown – Read Story

WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD – Feb 1, 2025 – Three Phoenix Women hit NAIA Standards on Day Two of PNC Lenny Lyles – Read Story

WRESTLING – Feb 1, 2025 – Phoenix Wrestlers Earn Multiple Podium Finishes at Cumberland Open – Read Story

