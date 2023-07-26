Cumberland Slugger Cole Turney Inks Deal with Detroit Tigers

LEBANON, Tenn.–After not being drafted in the Major League Baseball Draft earlier this month, Cumberland slugger Cole Turney will get his opportunity at pro baseball after inking a free-agent contract with the Detroit Tigers last week.

Turney has reported to the Tigers’ spring training complex in Lakeland, Fla., where he will start his own road to the show.

Cole Turney is a special talent and he leaves behind a legacy that few in the rich Cumberland Baseball history have accomplished. This past season, he recorded one of the most incredible seasons ever registered by an college baseball player, period. There is a very short list of players that hit over .500 in a season with 30 or more home runs.

Turney was named an NAIA First Team All-American and one of two players named a finalist for the Lou Brock Player of the Year presented in conjunction with NAIA Ball and the Lou Brock Foundation honoring one of the greatest players to play at the NAIA level, Lou Brock.

Turney, a Richmond, Texas native, put together one of, if not, the best offensive campaign for a Cumberland Baseball player. He blasted his way to a new school record in several categories for a single season, cranking 32 home runs in just 45 games, second in the nation. He also led the country in batting average hitting .521 across 140 at-bats, also a new school record. Turney slugged 1.286 to lead the nation and drew 53 walks this season, both new top marks in the program. He also recorded an astronomical .675 on-base percentage to lead the NAIA. The senior also drove in 79 RBIs this season while scoring 77 runs.

Throughout the season, Turney strung together two hit streaks of 10 or more games. He hit safely in 19 consecutive games from February 22nd to April 12th and ended the season on a 16-game hit streak. Turney did reach base safely in all 52 games this season, only having three games all year where he did not collect a hit.

Source: Cumberland Sports

