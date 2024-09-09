Cumberland Football Win 38-14 on the Road at Union Commonwealth

BARBOURVILLE, Ky.–Luke Holloway slings four touchdown passes as the Phoenix roll in Barbourville to a 38-14 victory on Saturday afternoon.

Cumberland (2-0) had a complete game on both the offensive side and defensive side. The offense went for 407 yards, the second game in a row with 400+ yards. Cumberland went for 212 yards on the ground and threw for 195. The defense held Union to just 172 yards of total offense with just 33 rushing yards.

Holloway had an incredible game completing 12-of-14 passes with four touchdowns and 195 yards. Holloway got eight receivers involved in the passing game. Jarrius Rogers caught four passes for 66 yards and two touchdowns. Tim Freel caught one ball for 50 yards and a score and Isaiah O’Neal caught a touchdown pass.

The Phoenix had a slew of guys carry the ball this afternoon. Lamar Childress had the most rushing yards with 56 yards on 12 carries. Jeremiah Bryant had 12 carries for 42 yards and a touchdown.

Source: Cumberland Athletics

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email