Cumberland Football Season Tickets Now on Sale for 2025

LEBANON, Tenn.–Cumberland University football fans, the wait is over! Season tickets for the 2025 campaign are officially on sale, giving you the best way to secure your seat for every hard-hitting, high-energy game at Nokes-Lasater Field.



Whether you’re a lifelong supporter or experiencing Phoenix football for the first time, there’s nothing like the roar of the crowd, the band playing the fight song, and the excitement of game day in Lebanon. Make sure you’re part of it all this fall.



Ticket Options:

Season Tickets: $50 (covers all home games)

General Admission: $10 per game

Senior Citizens: $8 per game

Kids 10 & under: Free admission

How to Purchase:

Tickets are available now online at www.gocumberlandathletics.com/tickets or at the gate on game day. Purchasing in advance ensures you’ll skip the lines and head straight to your seat.

2025 Home Schedule:

Saturday, September 6 vs. Reinhardt University – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 13 vs. Ave Maria University – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 25 vs. Campbellsville University – 1:30 p.m. – Homecoming

Saturday, November 1 vs. University of the Cumberlands – 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 15 vs. Faulkner University – 1:30 p.m. – Senior Day

Don’t miss a moment of Phoenix football in 2025. Purchase your season tickets now, bring your Phoenix pride, and be part of the tradition.

