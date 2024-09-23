Cumberland Dominates on the Ground, in 47-35 Victory Over Florida Memorial

LEBANON, Tenn.–Cumberland’s defense bowed their neck in the final stages and forced four turnovers while the offense ran for 343 yards to get a big win at Nokes-Lasater, 47-35 over Florida Memorial. The Phoenix start the year 4-0 for the first time since 2017.

The Phoenix offense showed up for a big outing against a tough team. The offense was sparked by quarterback Luke Holloway’s play. Holloway completed 11-of-12 passes for 85 yards and a touchdown. He also had a career-game running the football for 161 yards on 12 carries and three touchdowns. Freshman Jacob Cornejo iced the game with a 57-yard touchdown rush late in the game as he went for 102 yards on eight carries.

The team ran for a season-high 343 yards. The passing game saw seven different receivers catch the rock. Isaiah O’Neal hauled in two passes for 21 yards and a touchdown. Jarrius Rogers caught two passes for 30 yards and Nate Stephens caught three passes.

The defense had their hands full with the up-tempo offense of the Lions, but played well forcing Florida Memorial into four turnovers including three interceptions. Kane Burnley had a momentum turning pick six in the second quarter while DeAndre Caldwell picked off a pass in the end zone to stop a score. Cannon Johnson intercepted a heave down field to end the half.

Boston Follis was all over the field making 12 tackles. Defensive lineman Joey Samples picked up nine tackles and Eli Denton added seven.

Source: Cumberland

