Cumberland Dominates Faulkner 72-14 in Lebanon

November 15, 2025 – Cumberland overwhelmed Faulkner 72-14 at Nokes-Lasater Field, improving to 7-4 overall and 3-3 in conference play. The Phoenix amassed 572 total yards while holding the Eagles to just 128 in a dominant performance.

Cumberland’s rushing attack destroyed Faulkner’s defense, piling up 461 yards at 8.2 yards per carry. The Eagles managed only 102 rushing yards while turning the ball over four times.

Parker Leads Offensive Explosion

Jake Parker accounted for six total touchdowns, rushing for four scores and throwing for two more. The quarterback shredded Faulkner’s defense with both his arm and legs.

Quarterback Comp Att Yards TD INT Long Jake Parker (CU) 10 16 111 2 0 22 Eli Moore (FAULK) 5 18 26 0 3 13

Seven different Cumberland ball carriers found the end zone as the Phoenix went 10-for-10 in the red zone. Parker’s efficiency through the air complemented a ground game that averaged nearly eight yards per rush.

Childress, Parker Dominate Ground Game

Lamar Childress led Cumberland’s rushing attack with 115 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, averaging 11.5 yards per attempt. Parker added 103 yards and four scores on the ground.

Running Back Att Yards TD Long Avg Lamar Childress (CU) 10 115 1 32 11.5 Jake Parker (CU) 15 103 4 25 6.9 Jacob Cornejo (CU) 10 68 1 20 6.8 Robin Harris (FAULK) 17 79 2 29 4.6

Robin Harris provided Faulkner’s lone bright spot with 79 yards and both touchdowns for the Eagles, who fell to 4-6 and 1-5 in conference.

Defense Forces Four Turnovers

Cumberland’s defense intercepted four passes, including three from Eli Moore. The turnovers led to 21 Phoenix points and stifled any Faulkner momentum. Cannon Johnson recorded an interception and five tackles while the defense held the Eagles to 1-of-12 on third downs.

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email