Cumberland Defeats Patriots 49-25 in Road Victory

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky.–25th-ranked Cumberland trailed at the half, but the Phoenix came out and played a dominant second half to run away with a 49-25 win over the Patriots at James H. Taylor, II Stadium on Saturday night.

Cumberland (6-2, 2-2 MSC) came out fast scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter. The Patriots answered in the second to go up 15-14, but the second half was all Phoenix as they pulled away with the win.

Offensively, the Phoenix collected 352 yards rushing for 209 yards and throwing for 143 yards. Luke Holloway and Jeremiah Bryant accounted for all of Cumberland’s seven touchdowns. Holloway completed 7-for-14 passing for 143 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for 126 yards and three scores with touchdown runs of 65, 42, and three. Bryant ran for three touchdowns in the game and caught a 29-yard touchdown pass. Jarrius Rogers was the leading receiver catching three passes for 84 yards.

Defensively, Cumberland was sound tonight. The Phoenix forced four turnovers tonight that played big into the game. Kion Threalkill was great at cornerback tonight intercepting two passes with a pass break up and five tackles. Joey Samples forced a fumble and recovered it. Derek Taylor and Boston Follis led the team in tackles with eight tonight.

Source: Cumberland

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email