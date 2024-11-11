Cumberland Blanks Faulkner in the Season Finale

November 9, 2024 – The Cumberland Phoenix closed out their season in dominant fashion, crushing Faulkner University 50-0. The victory marked Cumberland’s first seven-win season since 2017, as the Phoenix (7-3) unleashed an unstoppable ground attack that netted a season-high 440 rushing yards.

The Phoenix defense suffocated Faulkner’s offense throughout the contest, holding the Eagles to just 98 total yards while posting their first shutout of the season.

Quarterback Statistics:

Player Comp-Att Pass Yards TD INT Rush Yards Rush TD Luke Holloway 6-12 121 1 1 105 2

Cumberland’s aerial assault proved efficient when needed, with Jarrius Rogers hauling in two receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown. The defensive unit was led by Jalen Brown’s five tackles, while Dez Wallace recorded 1.5 sacks.

Running Back Statistics:

Player Carries Yards TD Avg Jacob Cornejo 15 163 2 10.9 Nick Burge 15 78 0 5.2 Jeremiah Bryant 5 56 1 11.2

The Eagles struggled to generate any momentum, managing just 76 rushing yards and 22 passing yards against Cumberland’s stifling defense.

Written with Claude.ai

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email