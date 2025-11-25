Culver’s Launches “Delicious Rewards” Loyalty Program

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis.—Nov. 17, 2025—With loyalty programs in the quick-service restaurant industry reaching new levels of popularity with diners, Culver’s is giving guests even more reasons to enjoy their favorite menu items with the launch of Delicious Rewards nationwide on Nov. 17. The new loyalty program is a way for the brand to digitally extend the hospitality Culver’s restaurants are known for and was built specifically with guests in mind. Now, in addition to rewarding guests with points for every dollar they spend and sharing unique offers inspired by their past purchases, restaurant teams can use data about members’ preferences to serve them better when they visit. The launch comes at a time when consumer interest in loyalty programs is at an all-time high, with 78% of U.S. consumers Opens in a new window saying they’re more likely to visit a restaurant where they can earn rewards.

Guests will be able to earn points by signing in to the Culver’s app or website before an online purchase, scanning their membership code in-restaurant or by sharing their phone number with a Culver’s team member at checkout. Through Delicious Rewards, members will earn 10 points for every $1 spent at participating Culver’s restaurants when their account is connected to an order. Delicious Rewards offers an even more personalized Culver’s experience, giving members the ability to access their favorite menu items, orders and restaurant locations even faster within their accounts.

Delicious Rewards members will find extra moments to celebrate, with deals on their birthdays and half-birthdays, surprise offers and more. Points can be redeemed for rewards like free or discounted menu items, with more exciting features and benefits rolling out over the next year and beyond – including the ability to provide input on menu development and more personalized recommendations in the Culver’s app, online and in-restaurant for easier ordering.

“I know, I know – we’re a tad late to the game on this one!” said Julie Fussner, Culver’s CEO. “But we built our program from the ground up so we could be sure it rewarded guests with the things they truly crave. Now that it’s finally here, we’re confident our guests are going to love it.”

Delicious Rewards will be available to all guests beginning Nov. 17.

To join Delicious Rewards, guests can download the Culver’s app or visit https://www.culvers.com/earn.

