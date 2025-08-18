Culver’s Launches Cereal Concrete Mixers Inspired by Classic Breakfast Favorites

Aug 11, 2025—The nostalgic, comforting taste of milk at the bottom of a cereal bowl has inspired everything from coffee creamers to cocktails and even made its way into surprisingly savory courses in fine dining. Now, for a limited time only, Culver’s guests will have the opportunity to experience beloved cereal brands combined with the smooth, creamy texture of Fresh Frozen Custard for a flavorful twist on a familiar favorite.

In an effort to put a spin on dessert and bring back familiar flavors from guests’ childhoods, the national restaurant chain is launching new Cereal Concrete Mixers in partnership with General Mills.

This lineup features three flavor-packed varieties made with beloved breakfast cereals: Cocoa Puffs, Lucky Charms and Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Cocoa Puffs Concrete Mixer: Double the fun with sweet puffs that turn your frozen custard into an extra-chocolatey delight.

Lucky Charms Concrete Mixer: Frosted oats and colorful marshmallows meet frozen custard for a treat that takes magically delicious to the next level.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Concrete Mixer: Crispy squares blasted with Cinnadust make an irresistible mix-in when blended into our velvety frozen custard.

To give guests the opportunity to indulge in all three new flavors, Culver’s is rolling out Cereal Concrete Mixer Flights – a fun, in-restaurant ordering option that lets guests sample three mini Cereal Concrete Mixers for the price of two.

Cereal Concrete Mixers make their debut in local Culver’s restaurants on Aug. 11 and will be available while supplies last. Guests can visit https://www.culvers.com/locator to find their nearest restaurant.

Source: Culver’s

