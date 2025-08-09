Cul2vate Wins Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Award for Agriculture, Forestry

Cul2vate has been selected as the 2025 Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Award winner for Agriculture and Forestry. The award is one of nine in different categories announced by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

Cul2vate, a Nashville-based, faith-driven nonprofit focused on sustainable agriculture, food security, and workforce development, is making transformative strides across Tennessee. Through regenerative farming, zero-waste produce donation, and a workforce reintegration model, Cul2vate is delivering holistic environmental, economic, and social results.

Cul2vate has donated over 200,000 pounds of fresh produce annually – translating to more than 170,000 meals – all grown through organic and regenerative practices. These practices include crop rotation, composting, and cover cropping, resulting in healthier soil and increased biodiversity; reduced water runoff and pollution; and diverting thousands of pounds of food waste from landfills, lowering methane emissions.

Focused on supporting individuals overcoming significant barriers such as homelessness or incarceration, Cul2vate combines hands-on job training, faith-based mentorship, and personalized life planning to help participants forge a new path forward. Through workforce development in agriculture, hospitality, and forestry, individuals gain essential life and career skills while giving back by growing healthy food for their neighbors in need.

Cul2vate’s unique model is designed to uplift both the growers and the recipients. By providing fresh, locally grown produce, the program reduces dependence on processed foods and improves public health outcomes. Schools, churches, and volunteers are also engaged in the effort, learning firsthand about sustainability and food justice.

The program is rooted in zero-waste, regenerative agriculture practices. Cul2vate’s farms use minimal tillage, composting, native plants, and chemical-free methods to rebuild soil health, increase biodiversity, and attract pollinators. Every harvest – 100 percent of it – is donated to local families facing food insecurity. This scalable, replicable model has inspired interest from nonprofits, churches, and food access initiatives looking to address hunger and inequality in their own communities.

Other winners of the Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Awards announced today in different categories are:

Natural Resources – Sanofi, a global healthcare company

Clean Air and Transportation Solutions – Averitt, a supply and logistics company

Water Quality – Copperhill Industries

Sustainable Performance – The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee

Building Green – Donelson branch of the Nashville Public Library

Education and Outreach – University of Tennessee Extension Smart Yards program

Materials Management – WM (formerly known as Waste Management)

Energy and Renewable Resources – White Pine Solar Farm

