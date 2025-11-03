Crumbl Weekly Menu Through November 8, 2025

Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from November 3-8, 2025. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.

NEW YORK CHEESECAKE (NEW)

A classic New York–style cheesecake in a graham cracker crust garnished with fresh strawberries.

CLASSIC FUDGE BROWNIE (NEW)

A fudgy brownie finished with a glossy chocolate glaze and white chocolate drizzle.

MARTHA STEWART’S CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE THINS (NEW)

Delicately crisp cookies with caramelized edges, chewy centers, and semi-sweet chocolate chips.

COCONUT LAYER CAKE (NEW)

A tender white cake layered with vanilla mousse and finished with toasted coconut for a delicate crunch.

PUMPKIN SHEET CAKE (NEW)

A spiced pumpkin sheet cake crowned with vanilla bean cream cheese frosting and a buttery brown sugar streusel.

MILE-HIGH LEMON PIE (NEW)

A bright lemon filling in a golden shortbread crust, topped with lofty whipped cream and a slice of fresh lemon.

CHOCOLATE TART COOKIE (NEW)

A chocolate cookie crust filled with silky fudge and chocolate mousse, topped with whipped cream and dark chocolate curls.

