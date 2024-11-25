Crumbl Weekly Menu Through November 30, 2024



Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts for the week of November 25-30, 2024. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

French Silk Pie – A chilled pie made with a cookies and cream crust, filled with a creamy chocolate mousse, and topped with decorative whipped cream and chocolate curls.

Apple Pie – A warm pie baked with a buttery crust, filled with a warm apple cinnamon filling, and then topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon streusel.

Cookies & Cream Pie – A chilled pie featuring a cookies and cream crust, a velvety cookies and cream filling, and a topping of decorative whipped cream and crunchy cookie crumbs.

Key Lime Pie – A chilled key lime pie made with fresh lime zest and a buttery graham cracker crust, adorned with decorative whipped cream, and topped with a fresh lime slice.

Pumpkin Pie – A chilled pumpkin filling baked in a buttery crust, topped with decorative peaks of whipped cream.

Pecan Pie – A warm, buttery crust filled with a luscious brown sugar and pecan filling.

Double Chocolate Chip – A gooey cookie packed with milk chocolate chips, topped with semi-sweet chocolate chunks, and finished with a dash of sea salt.

Source: Crumbl

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email