Crumbl Weekly Menu Through November 23, 2024



Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts for the week of November 18-23, 2024. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Oatmeal Skillet Cookie – A gooey oatmeal cookie crowned with a scoop of vanilla bean mousse, a drizzle of butterscotch caramel, and finished with oatmeal cookie crumbles.

Pink Velvet Cake – Two tiers of fluffy cake batter-flavored cake layered with smooth vanilla cream cheese frosting and topped with vibrant pink cake crumbles.

Mint Mallow Sandwich – A cool minty mousse nestled between two luscious cookies & cream cookies.

Lemon Cheesecake – A buttery graham cracker cookie topped with a creamy cheesecake frosting, a tart punch of lemon curd, and a fresh lemon slice.

Churro – A warm cookie bursting with cinnamon flavor and topped with a swirl of smooth cinnamon buttercream and a dusting of cinnamon sugar.

Milk Chocolate Chip – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Classic Peanut Butter – An iconic cookie bursting with peanut butter and embellished with a classic cross-hatch pattern.

Confetti – A warm, delicious vanilla sugar cookie packed with rainbow sprinkles.

Source: Crumbl

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email