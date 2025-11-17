Crumbl Weekly Menu Through November 22, 2025

Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from November 17-22, 2025. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.
COOKIES & CREAM TRES LECHES CAKE
A fluffy dark chocolate cake soaked in classic tres leches sauce, topped with whipped cream, and finished with a sprinkle of cookies & cream streusel.
BANANA PUDDING
Creamy banana-packed layers of velvety vanilla pudding and vanilla wafers topped with fresh whipped cream and wafer crumbs.
PEANUT BUTTER CUP SKILLET COOKIE FT. REESE’S
A peanut butter cookie topped with Peanut Butter Cup mousse, drizzled with melted milk chocolate, and topped with more Peanut Butter Cup pieces.
DOUBLE FUDGE BROWNIE COOKIE
A rich, fudgy brownie cookie draped in glossy chocolate glaze and crowned with decadent brownie bites.
BLUEBERRY PANCAKE COOKIE
A warm blueberry pancake cookie topped with a blueberry buttermilk glaze and a buttercream dollop.
ICED OATMEAL COOKIE
A cinnamon oatmeal cookie smothered with a delicious vanilla cream cheese glaze.
MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!