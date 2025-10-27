Crumbl Weekly Menu Through November 1, 2025

Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are available from October 27 to November 1, 2025. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.

GRAVEYARD MENU (NEW)

This Halloween week menu comes with a spooky surprise! Each store has one Graveyard flavor making a comeback after years in the Crumbl afterlife. 👻 Open the Crumbl App to see which one is haunting your store!

CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER BROWNIE FT. REESE’S PIECES (NEW)

A rich, fudge-y brownie packed with chopped REESE’S PIECES, topped with a swirl of fluffy peanut butter frosting, an extra sprinkle of chopped REESE’S PIECES, and a drizzle of silky milk chocolate.

COOKIE DOUGH COOKIE

A brown sugar cookie topped with creamy cookie dough buttercream and finished with chunks of cookie dough.

HALLOWEEN CONFETTI MILKSHAKE COOKIE (NEW)

A confetti sugar cookie rolled in white, orange, and black sprinkles and topped with cake-flavored buttercream and a dollop of whipped cream.

PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE COOKIE

A chilled buttery graham cookie layered with pumpkin cheesecake frosting and graham cracker streusel topping.

FRENCH TOAST COOKIE

A fluffy, buttery cookie topped with cinnamon egg wash, a dollop of buttercream, a sweet syrup drizzle, and a sprinkle of powdered sugar.

DIRT CAKE COOKIE

A dark chocolate cookie coated in cookies & cream crumbs, swirled with fudge frosting, sprinkled with chocolate streusel, and finished with a gummy worm.

SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE

Chocolate chip, but make it chunky — a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email