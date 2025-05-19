Crumbl Weekly Menu Through May 24, 2025



Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from May 19-24, 2025. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.

CONFETTI CAKE

Two fluffy tiers of cake batter confetti cake are generously layered with smooth vanilla buttercream and crowned with a dash of vibrant rainbow sprinkles.

CHOCOLATE CRUMB COOKIE FT. OREO®

A warm chocolate cookie mixed with OREO® cookie pieces, topped with smooth vanilla cream cheese frosting, and sprinkled with more OREO® cookie pieces.

BANANA CREAM PIE COOKIE

Silky vanilla pudding layered with fresh banana slices and vanilla wafers over a buttery baked pie crust.

CHOCOLATE REESE’S PIECES COOKIE (NEW)

A chocolate cookie studded with REESE’S PIECES.

LEMON CHEESECAKE COOKIE

A buttery graham cracker cookie topped with a creamy cheesecake frosting, a tart punch of lemon curd, and a fresh lemon slice.

TRES LECHES CAKE (HERE ALL MONTH LONG)

A light, fluffy vanilla cake soaked in a classic tres leches sauce, topped with whipped cream, and sprinkled with a layer of cinnamon—available all month long!

SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE

Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email