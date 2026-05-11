Crumbl Weekly Menu Through May 16, 2026

Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from May 11-16, 2026. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors. More Eat & Drink News

WEEKLY ROTATING MENU

CHOCOLATE TOFFEE CAKE CUP (NEW)

A cake cup stacked with rich chocolate cake, silky caramel-infused vanilla mousse, caramel sauce, and crunchy toffee bits. Image has been food-styled for visual display only.

BANANA BREAD COOKIE

A soft, fluffy banana cookie with notes of brown sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla, finished with a cream cheese glaze and brown sugar streusel.

COOKIE DOUGH COOKIE

A brown sugar cookie topped with creamy cookie dough buttercream and finished with chunks of cookie dough.

RED VELVET WHITE CHIP COOKIE

A decadent red velvet cookie mixed with creamy white chips.

CLASSICS MENU

PINK SUGAR COOKIE

Our classic almond sugar cookie topped with a silky pink swoop of real almond frosting.

COOKIES & CREAM COOKIE

A warm chocolate cookie mixed with cookies & cream pieces, topped with smooth vanilla cream cheese frosting, and sprinkled with more cookies & cream pieces.

BROWNIE BATTER COOKIE

A gooey chocolate cookie packed with semi-sweet chocolate chips and topped with delectable brownie batter.

SNICKERDOODLE COOKIE

A classic vanilla sugar cookie rolled in a sparkly cinnamon sugar coating.

CAKE BATTER COOKIE

A fluffy cake batter cookie with cake batter cream cheese frosting and a splash of rainbow sprinkles.

SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE

Our classic cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

THINS:

CAKE BATTER COOKIE THINS

Two thin cake batter cookies complete with rainbow sprinkles, caramelized edges, and chewy centers.

Source: Crumbl

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