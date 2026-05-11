Crumbl Weekly Menu Through May 16, 2026

Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from May 11-16, 2026. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors. More Eat & Drink News
WEEKLY ROTATING MENU
CHOCOLATE TOFFEE CAKE CUP (NEW)
A cake cup stacked with rich chocolate cake, silky caramel-infused vanilla mousse, caramel sauce, and crunchy toffee bits. Image has been food-styled for visual display only.
BANANA BREAD COOKIE
A soft, fluffy banana cookie with notes of brown sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla, finished with a cream cheese glaze and brown sugar streusel.
COOKIE DOUGH COOKIE
A brown sugar cookie topped with creamy cookie dough buttercream and finished with chunks of cookie dough.
RED VELVET WHITE CHIP COOKIE
A decadent red velvet cookie mixed with creamy white chips.
CLASSICS MENU
PINK SUGAR COOKIE
Our classic almond sugar cookie topped with a silky pink swoop of real almond frosting.
COOKIES & CREAM COOKIE
A warm chocolate cookie mixed with cookies & cream pieces, topped with smooth vanilla cream cheese frosting, and sprinkled with more cookies & cream pieces.
BROWNIE BATTER COOKIE
A gooey chocolate cookie packed with semi-sweet chocolate chips and topped with delectable brownie batter.
SNICKERDOODLE COOKIE
A classic vanilla sugar cookie rolled in a sparkly cinnamon sugar coating.
CAKE BATTER COOKIE
A fluffy cake batter cookie with cake batter cream cheese frosting and a splash of rainbow sprinkles.
SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE
Our classic cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.
THINS:
CAKE BATTER COOKIE THINS
Two thin cake batter cookies complete with rainbow sprinkles, caramelized edges, and chewy centers.
Source: Crumbl
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