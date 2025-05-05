Crumbl Weekly Menu Through May 10, 2025



Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from May 5-10, 2025. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.

TRES LECHES CAKE (HERE ALL MONTH LONG)

A light, fluffy vanilla cake soaked in a classic tres leches sauce, topped with whipped cream, and sprinkled with a layer of cinnamon.

COOKIES & CREAM MILKSHAKE COOKIE FT. MINI OREO®

A chilly cookies & cream milkshake-inspired cookie bursting with OREO® cookie pieces from the base to the creamy vanilla buttercream, and finished with a MINI OREO® cookie.

RASPBERRY CHEESECAKE COOKIE

A buttery graham cracker cookie layered with velvety vanilla cheesecake frosting and a luscious swirl of tangy raspberry topping.

PINK VELVET CAKE COOKIE

A velvety cake batter cookie topped with smooth vanilla cream cheese frosting and a delicate sprinkle of pink velvet cookie crumbs.

DOUBLE FUDGE BROWNIE COOKIE

A rich, fudgy brownie cookie draped in glossy chocolate glaze and crowned with decadent brownie bites.

LEMON CUPCAKE COOKIE

A lemon vanilla cookie topped with a swirl of zesty lemon frosting and a touch of white sprinkles.

SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE

Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Source: Crumbl

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email