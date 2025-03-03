Crumbl Weekly Menu Through March 8, 2025



Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from March 3-8, 2025. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Turtle Cheesecake

A velvety cheesecake-based cookie on a vanilla wafer crust. Drizzled with caramel and chocolate, then topped with chopped pecans.

Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk

Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Cookies & Cream Brownie

A dark chocolate brownie packed with cookies & cream pieces and semi-sweet chunks, crowned with white drop buttercream, sprinkled with cookies & cream pieces, and drizzled with chocolate ganache—available all month long!

Cake Batter

A cake batter cookie topped with a swirl of luscious cake batter cream cheese frosting and playful bites of mini cookie cake batter balls.

Churro Toffee White Chip

A vanilla cookie loaded with white chips and sweet mini toffee bits, all dusted in a cozy blend of cinnamon sugar.

Frosted Strawberry ft. Pop-Tarts®

A buttery cookie packed with strawberry filling, then covered in a pool of melted white drops, crushed Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts®, and flaky rainbow sugar.

S’mores

A graham cracker cookie packed with milk chocolate chips then topped with a melty marshmallow, chocolate drizzle, and buttery graham cracker crumbs.

Source: Crumbl

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email