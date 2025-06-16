Crumbl Weekly Menu Through June 21, 2025



Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from June 16-21, 2025. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.

BERRY TRIFLE CAKE CUP

Layers of light vanilla cake, vanilla pudding, and house-made mixed berry jam served in a cup. Not available in mini sizes.

PEANUT BUTTER CUP SKILLET COOKIE FT. REESE’S (NEW)

A peanut butter cookie topped with Peanut Butter Cup mousse, drizzled with melted milk chocolate, and topped with more Peanut Butter Cup pieces.

CHOCOLATE TOFFEE CAKE COOKIE FT. HEATH

A gooey chocolate cake-inspired cookie layered with fluffy whipped cream, milky caramel glaze, and crunchy HEATH pieces.

WEDDING CAKE COOKIE

A warm vanilla bean sugar cookie topped with an elegant swirl of vanilla and raspberry cream cheese frosting and a light crunch of white chocolate pearls.

CINNAMON ROLL COOKIE

A vanilla sugar cookie topped with cinnamon streusel and swirled with vanilla cream cheese frosting.

TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

A chocolate cookie packed with semi-sweet chunks, creamy white chips, and milk chocolate chips.

SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE

Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

