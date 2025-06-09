Crumbl Weekly Menu Through June 14, 2025

Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from June 9-14, 2025. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.
FRENCH TOAST COOKIE
A fluffy, buttery cookie topped with cinnamon egg wash, a dollop of buttercream, a sweet syrup drizzle, and a sprinkle of powdered sugar.
PEANUT BUTTER CUP BROWNIE FT. REESE’S (NEW)
A gooey brownie topped with velvety peanut butter mousse, a drizzle of chocolate, and REESE’S Peanut Butter Cups.
DIRT CAKE COOKIE
A dark chocolate cookie coated in cookies & cream crumbs, swirled with fudge frosting, sprinkled with chocolate streusel, and finished with a gummy worm.
RASPBERRY LEMONADE COOKIE
A lemon cookie smothered with a marbled swirl of lemon and raspberry frostings infused with fresh house-made raspberry jam and finished with a tangy lemon slice.
CHURRO CAKE
Two layers of cinnamon and sugar-coated cinnamon cake layered with crunchy streusel and creamy cinnamon buttercream.
S’MORES COOKIE
A graham cracker cookie packed with milk chocolate chips then topped with a melty marshmallow, chocolate drizzle, and buttery graham cracker crumbs.
MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.
