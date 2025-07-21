Crumbl Weekly Menu Through July 26, 2025



Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from July 21-26, 2025. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.

CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER CUP CHEESECAKE (NEW)

A peanut butter cheesecake baked on a cookies & cream crust, topped with a chocolate ganache, a dollop of whipped cream, and chopped chocolate peanut butter cups.

NORTH CAROLINA LEMON PIE (NEW)

A bright, tangy lemon pie filling baked on a lightly salty cracker crust, topped with fluffy whipped cream dollops and a fresh lemon slice.

COOKIES & CREAM COOKIE

A marbled dark chocolate and vanilla cookie packed with white drops and topped with a white drizzle and crumbly cookies & cream pieces.

CINNAMON CRUNCH COOKIE

A warm cinnamon cookie topped with vanilla cream cheese glaze, crunchy cinnamon cereal streusel, and a dusting of cinnamon sugar.

NILLA BEAN CUPCAKE COOKIE

A delicious cakey vanilla bean cookie with smooth vanilla cream cheese frosting and a dash of white sprinkles.

CARAMEL SHORTBREAD COOKIE FT. TWIX®

A shortbread-inspired cookie filled with TWIX® pieces, then topped with a gooey layer of caramel, chilly milk chocolate, and crunchy chopped TWIX® pieces.

MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

