Crumbl's latest limited-time desserts are from January 26-31, 2026. Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.
DUBAI CHOCOLATE COOKIE
A rich brownie cookie layered with crunchy kataifi and pistachio filling, finished with milk chocolate and a drizzle of pistachio cream.
WEEKLY ROTATING MENU
CHOCOLATE HAZELNUT CHEESECAKE FT. NUTELLA®
A decadent chocolate and hazelnut cheesecake nestled on a cookies & cream crust, then crowned with smooth NUTELLA® and fluffy whipped cream.
LEMON CUPCAKE COOKIE
A lemon vanilla cookie topped with a swirl of zesty lemon frosting and a touch of white sprinkles.
WHITE DROP COOKIE FT. HERSHEY’S COOKIES ‘N’ CREME (NEW)
A scrumptious cookie mixed with cookies & cream chunks, topped with a mix of melty HERSHEY’S Cookies ‘n’ Creme and white drop pieces, and garnished with a HERSHEY’S Cookies ‘n’ Creme candy bar piece.
BROOKIE COOKIE
A semi-sweet chocolate chip cookie and a rich chocolate cookie perfectly baked together.
CLASSICS MENU
MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
Our classic milk chocolate chip cookie, baked thick, soft, and satisfying.
CHOCOLATE CRUMB COOKIE FT. OREO®
Our classic warm chocolate cookie mixed with OREO® cookie pieces, topped with smooth vanilla cream cheese frosting, and sprinkled with more OREO® cookie pieces.
BROWNIE BATTER COOKIE
Our classic gooey chocolate cookie packed with semi-sweet chocolate chips and topped with delectable brownie batter.
SNICKERDOODLE COOKIE
Our classic vanilla sugar cookie rolled in a sparkly cinnamon sugar coating.
CELEBRATION CAKE COOKIE
Our classic fluffy cake batter cookie with cake batter cream cheese frosting and a splash of rainbow sprinkles.
PINK SUGAR COOKIE
Our classic almond sugar cookie topped with a silky pink swoop of real almond frosting.
THINS
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE THINS
Delicately crisp cookies with caramelized edges, chewy centers, and semi-sweet chocolate chips.
Source: Crumbl
