Crumbl Weekly Menu Through January 3, 2026

Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from December 29, 2025 – January 3, 2026. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors. *Please note, Crumbl mistakenly put the incorrect dates on their video. The cookies shown in the video and described below are for December 29 – January 3.

WAFFLE COOKIE

A waffle cookie topped with a dollop of buttercream frosting and served with a side of syrup.

BIRTHDAY CAKE COOKIE FT. OREO®

A thick cookie made with OREO® cookie pieces, covered in cake batter cream cheese frosting and topped with more OREO® cookie pieces and rainbow sprinkles.OREO is a trademark of Mondelēz International group, used with permission.

S’MORES SKILLET COOKIE FT. HERSHEY’S CHOCOLATE

A gooey graham cookie baked with melty pieces of HERSHEY’S Chocolate, topped with fluffy marshmallow mousse, a drizzle of melted chocolate, and a crunch of graham cracker streusel.

STRAWBERRY BROWNIE

A soft fudge brownie infused with freeze-dried strawberry pieces, crowned with strawberry cream cheese frosting, fresh strawberry slices, and a white drizzle.

NILLA BEAN CUPCAKE COOKIE

A delicious cakey vanilla bean cookie with smooth vanilla cream cheese frosting and a dash of white sprinkles.

NEW YORK CHEESECAKE COOKIE

A chilled buttery graham cracker cookie swirled with vanilla cheesecake frosting and sprinkled with graham cracker streusel.

MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

