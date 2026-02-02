Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from February 2-7, 2026. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.
ENCORE
DUBAI CHOCOLATE COOKIE
A rich brownie cookie layered with crunchy kataifi and pistachio filling, finished with milk chocolate and a drizzle of pistachio cream.
WEEKLY ROTATING MENU
FUDGE BROWNIE FOOTBALL COOKIE (NEW)
A brownie-inspired cookie topped with rich fudge frosting and a white cream cheese decorative topping designed like classic football laces.
PEANUT BUTTER CUP BROWNIE FT. REESE’S
A gooey brownie topped with velvety peanut butter mousse, a drizzle of chocolate, and REESE’S Peanut Butter Cups.
CARAMEL SHORTBREAD COOKIE FT. TWIX®
A shortbread-inspired cookie filled with TWIX® pieces, then topped with a gooey layer of caramel, chilly milk chocolate, and crunchy chopped TWIX® pieces.
CONFETTI CAKE COOKIE
A sugar cookie mixed with a burst of confetti sprinkles, topped with pink vanilla cream cheese frosting, and a dash of confetti sprinkles.
CLASSICS MENU
SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE
Our classic cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.
PINK SUGAR COOKIE
Our classic almond sugar cookie topped with a silky pink swoop of real almond frosting.
CHOCOLATE CRUMB COOKIE FT. OREO®
A warm chocolate cookie mixed with OREO® cookie pieces, topped with smooth vanilla cream cheese frosting, and sprinkled with more OREO® cookie pieces.
BROWNIE BATTER COOKIE
A gooey chocolate cookie packed with semi-sweet chocolate chips and topped with delectable brownie batter.
SNICKERDOODLE COOKIE
A classic vanilla sugar cookie rolled in a sparkly cinnamon sugar coating.
CELEBRATION CAKE COOKIE
A fluffy cake batter cookie with cake batter cream cheese frosting and a splash of rainbow sprinkles.
THINS:
OATMEAL COOKIE THINS (NEW)
Two chewy, cinnamon-packed oatmeal cookies with buttery, caramelized edges.
Source: Crumbl
