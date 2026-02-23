Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from February 23-28, 2026. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.

WEEKLY ROTATING MENU

YELLOW SHEET CAKE (NEW)

A soft golden vanilla cake topped with rich fudge frosting and finished with chocolate sprinkles.

MALLOW SANDWICH COOKIE FT. OREO®

A fluffy, creamy center with brownie pieces sandwiched between two chocolate cookies made with OREO® cookie pieces.

PINK VELVET CAKE COOKIE

A velvety cake batter cookie topped with smooth vanilla cream cheese frosting and a delicate sprinkle of pink velvet cookie crumbs.

LEMON GLAZE COOKIE

A lemon cookie layered with lemon glaze and crowned with a fresh lemon slice on top.

CLASSICS MENU

PINK SUGAR COOKIE

Our classic almond sugar cookie topped with a silky pink swoop of real almond frosting.

CHOCOLATE CRUMB COOKIE FT. OREO®

A warm chocolate cookie mixed with OREO® cookie pieces, topped with smooth vanilla cream cheese frosting, and sprinkled with more OREO® cookie pieces.

BROWNIE BATTER COOKIE

A gooey chocolate cookie packed with semi-sweet chocolate chips and topped with delectable brownie batter.

SNICKERDOODLE COOKIE

A classic vanilla sugar cookie rolled in a sparkly cinnamon sugar coating.

CELEBRATION CAKE COOKIE

A fluffy cake batter cookie with cake batter cream cheese frosting and a splash of rainbow sprinkles.

SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE

Our classic cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

THINS:

S’MORES COOKIE THINS

Two thin, chewy, buttery graham cookies baked with a melty marshmallow and topped with milk chocolate drizzle.

Source: Crumbl

More Eat & Drink News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email