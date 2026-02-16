Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from February 16-21, 2026. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.
WEEKLY ROTATING MENU
BISCOFF® SKILLET COOKIE (NEW)
A lightly spiced Biscoff® cookie topped with fluffy mousse, finished with crunchy Biscoff® pieces and a drizzle of melty Biscoff®.
RASPBERRY CHEESECAKE
A true, classic vanilla cheesecake baked over a buttery graham cracker crust, then topped with a tangy mouth-watering raspberry spread and a dollop of whipped cream.
S’MORES COOKIE
A graham cracker cookie packed with milk chocolate chips then topped with a melty marshmallow, chocolate drizzle, and buttery graham cracker crumbs.
BUCKEYE BROWNIE COOKIE
A decadent cookie featuring layers of chocolate brownie, peanut butter, and a smothering of melted semi-sweet chocolate.
CLASSICS MENU
SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE
Our classic cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.
PINK SUGAR COOKIE
Our classic almond sugar cookie topped with a silky pink swoop of real almond frosting.
CHOCOLATE CRUMB COOKIE FT. OREO®
A warm chocolate cookie mixed with OREO® cookie pieces, topped with smooth vanilla cream cheese frosting, and sprinkled with more OREO® cookie pieces.
BROWNIE BATTER COOKIE
A gooey chocolate cookie packed with semi-sweet chocolate chips and topped with delectable brownie batter.
SNICKERDOODLE COOKIE
A classic vanilla sugar cookie rolled in a sparkly cinnamon sugar coating.
CELEBRATION CAKE COOKIE
A fluffy cake batter cookie with cake batter cream cheese frosting and a splash of rainbow sprinkles.
THINS:
CAKE BATTER COOKIE THINS (NEW)
Two thin cake batter cookies complete with rainbow sprinkles, crisp edges and chewy centers.
Source: Crumbl
