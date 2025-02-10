Crumbl Weekly Menu Through February 15, 2025



Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts for February 10-15, 2025. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Strawberry Cake – Two layers of fluffy strawberry cake stacked and topped with a swirl of strawberry cream cheese frosting, all made with house-made jam.

Milk Chocolate Chip – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Chocolate Covered Strawberry – A chocolate cookies & cream cookie smothered with fresh strawberry cream cheese frosting and a drizzle of semi-sweet chocolate.

Molten Lava – A scrumptious dark chocolate cookie oozing with hot fudge and sprinkled with powdered sugar.

Valentine’s M&M’S® Cookie – A warm classic cookie peppered with crunchy red, pink, and white M&M’S® Candies.

The Original Pink Sugar – Our original recipe is back! An almond sugar cookie topped with a perfect pink swoop of real almond frosting.

Valentine’s Confetti – A soft sugar cookie mixed with pink and red heart-shaped sprinkles.

