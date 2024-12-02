Crumbl Weekly Menu Through December 7, 2024



Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts for the week of December 2-7, 2024. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Jimmy Fallon’s – A rich brownie topped with a peppermint white drop buttercream, complete with a drizzle of semi-sweet ganache and a crunch of candy cane pieces.

Caramel Toffee Butter Cake – A warm, gooey caramel butter cake baked with a crunch of sugar crystals, then topped with a delectable toffee glaze, a smooth vanilla bean whipped cream, and a drizzle of caramel to finish.

Cookies & Cream Milkshake – A chilly cookies & cream milkshake-inspired cookie bursting with OREO® cookie pieces from the base to the creamy vanilla buttercream, and finished with a MINI OREO® cookie. OREO is a trademark of Mondelēz International group, used with permission.

Holiday Birthday Cake – A scrumptious cake batter cookie topped with smooth cake batter cream cheese frosting and festive sprinkles.

Milk Chocolate Chip – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Strawberry Crinkle – A warm cake-y strawberry cookie rolled in crunchy sugar crystals and sprinkled with fluffy powdered sugar.

Lemon Bar – A zesty lemon cookie smothered with zingy lemon bar topping and sprinkled with powdered sugar.

Honey Bun – A deliciously swirled rich cinnamon cookie smothered in a honey butter glaze.

Source: Crumbl

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email