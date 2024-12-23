Crumbl Weekly Menu Through December 28, 2024



Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts for the week of December 23-28, 2024. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Chocolate Cake – Two tiers of rich, moist chocolate cake layered with smooth semi-sweet chocolate ganache and topped with luscious fudge frosting.

No-Bake Raspberry Cheesecake – A velvety cheesecake pie filling served on a buttery graham crust, topped with fresh, tart house-made raspberry jam.

Salted Caramel Pretzel Pie – A chilled buttery pie cookie baked with crunchy pretzel pieces, topped with caramel, caramel mousse, and more pretzel pieces.

Peppermint Cupcake – A chocolate cookies & cream cookie layered with peppermint cream cheese frosting and sprinkled with crunchy candy cane pieces.

Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk – Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Cinnamon Roll – A vanilla sugar cookie topped with cinnamon streusel and swirled with vanilla cream cheese frosting.

Peanut Butter Munch – A warm peanut butter cookie topped with milk chocolate, a crunch of peanut butter-coated cereal pieces, and a sprinkle of powdered sugar.

Source: Crumbl

