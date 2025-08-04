Crumbl Weekly Menu Through August 9, 2025



Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from August 4-9, 2025. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.

FREAKIER FRIDAY KEY LIME BLACKBERRY CAKE (NEW)

A freakier flavor worthy of the big screen—a vanilla cake stuffed with a key lime cheesecake filling, topped with a blackberry glaze and a velvety key lime mousse.

See Disney’s #freakierfriday hit theaters this Friday!

VANILLA BEAN STRAWBERRY CAKE (NEW)

A vanilla bean cake topped with house-made strawberry jam, a swirl of vanilla bean cream cheese frosting, and a fresh strawberry slice.

CHOCOLATE COVERED BANANA COOKIE (NEW)

A chilled banana bread cookie topped with a banana mousse and a crunchy layer of semi-sweet chocolate, finished with a sprinkle of peanuts.

MALLOW SANDWICH COOKIE FT. OREO®

A fluffy, creamy center with brownie pieces sandwiched between two chocolate cookies made with OREO® cookie pieces.

BISCOFF® LAVA COOKIE

A gooey mouth-watering cookie stuffed and drizzled with melty Lotus Biscoff® cookie butter spread.

CINNAMON SCONE COOKIE

A scrumptious cinnamon scone cookie smothered with melted butter and topped with a delicious scoop of cinnamon buttercream.

MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email