Crumbl Weekly Menu Through August 9, 2025

Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from August 4-9, 2025. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.
FREAKIER FRIDAY KEY LIME BLACKBERRY CAKE (NEW)
A freakier flavor worthy of the big screen—a vanilla cake stuffed with a key lime cheesecake filling, topped with a blackberry glaze and a velvety key lime mousse.
See Disney’s #freakierfriday hit theaters this Friday!
VANILLA BEAN STRAWBERRY CAKE (NEW)
A vanilla bean cake topped with house-made strawberry jam, a swirl of vanilla bean cream cheese frosting, and a fresh strawberry slice.
CHOCOLATE COVERED BANANA COOKIE (NEW)
A chilled banana bread cookie topped with a banana mousse and a crunchy layer of semi-sweet chocolate, finished with a sprinkle of peanuts.
MALLOW SANDWICH COOKIE FT. OREO®
A fluffy, creamy center with brownie pieces sandwiched between two chocolate cookies made with OREO® cookie pieces.
BISCOFF® LAVA COOKIE
A gooey mouth-watering cookie stuffed and drizzled with melty Lotus Biscoff® cookie butter spread.
CINNAMON SCONE COOKIE
A scrumptious cinnamon scone cookie smothered with melted butter and topped with a delicious scoop of cinnamon buttercream.
MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.
